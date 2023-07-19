In Bangaluru, Opposition parties form new alliance named INDIA to take on NDA in 2024 elections

It is ‘INDIA vs Modi’ fight, says Rahul Gandhi

AMN / BENGALURU

The 26 Opposition Parties have formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA to take on BJP led NDA the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge announced this after the meeting of opposition parties here Tuesday.

Addressing media persons in the presence of other Opposition party leaders he informed that the INDIA alliance will take on NDA during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Giving further details on the resolutions of the meeting today, he said that the next meeting will be held in Mumbai where a decision will be taken to form a 11 Member Coordination Committee under which the Lok Sabha election will be fought.

Addressing the joint press conference with other leaders, the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to prepare an action plan where they will talk about their ideology and programmes.

A Convener will also be elected among the 11 Committee members. A Secretariat will be set up in Delhi to chalk out the Campaign strategy and Common Minimum programme for the alliance. Prominent among those present during the Opposition leaders meeting in Bengaluru today were Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamatha Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar, Udhav Thackeray, and Lalu Prasad among other.

While Kharge evaded a direct reply on who would be the face of the new alliance, earlier in his opening remarks at the meeting, he said the Congress is not interested in power or the post of prime minister.

“Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect our Constitution, democracy, secularism and social justice,” he said.

Addressing the joint press conference with other leaders, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to prepare an action plan where they will talk about their ideology and programmes.

“The fight is against the ideology of the BJP and their thinking, they are attacking the country, unemployment is rampant, and the country’s wealth is being taken away from millions and handed over to a few of the friends of the BJP and the Prime Minister,” Gandhi said.

“We are defending the Constitution, the voice of Indians and the idea of India. You know what happens to anyone who wants to fight the idea of India… This is a fight between INDIA and the BJP, it is a fight between INDIA and Narendra Modi,” the former Congress chief said.

Kharge said the second meeting of the opposition bloc after the Patna conclave was a very important one for saving democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the country’s people.

“Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA),” Kharge said.

According to multiple sources, the name of the opposition front was suggested by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and there was a lot of discussion on the full form of the term, INDIA.

Later, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said,”it was a collective effort. I don’t think, we are taking any credit for this but yes, the idea came from Rahul Gandhi…” Kharge also said that “there are some differences between us but we have put that behind… We are together in the interest of the country…We’ll fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and we will come out with great success