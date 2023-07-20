Key accused in Manipur women assault case arrested

Manipur Police today arrested one of the key accused who was seen in a May 4 video of two tribal women being paraded naked by a mob at a village in Senapati district.

Officials said, several police teams were formed immediately after the video of the incident surfaced. One of the people, alleged to be the mastermind, was arrested from Thoubal district, officials said. A case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.