Govt accuses Opposition of disrupting Rajya Sabha proceedings under pretext of Manipur incident

AMN

The government today alleged that the opposition has made up their mind not to allow Parliament to function. Briefing media outside Parliament, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal accused the opposition of disrupting the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha even though the government has clarified that it is ready for discussion on violence in Manipur.



Earlier in the morning, opposition party leaders had a meeting at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the strategy for the Monsoon Session. The meeting was attended by Prof. Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party, Derek O’Brien of TMC, Lalan Singh of JD(U), Elamaram Kareem of CPI (M), Vandana Chavan of NCP Sharad Pawar faction and others.