Was PM Narendra Modi waiting for viral video to surface, questions Opposition

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s selective response only on an isolated incident, the purported video showing two women being paraded naked, the 10 opposition political parties in Manipur have asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was waiting for the viral video to speak up.

Since May 3, the violence in Manipur has been escalating, but PM Modi waited for over 70 days to break his silence, they said.

Now, Manipur is in a worse situation and everybody is under tension. Today, before the Parliament session, the PM broke his silence regarding Manipur, that too upon a viral video and this is shocking, the 10 opposition political parties said.

Like-minded 10 opposition political parties in Manipur joined and conducted a press meet on Thursday at Manipur Press Club, Imphal, regarding PM’s first comment on Manipur violence.

The 10 opposition parties involved in the press meet included the CPI (M), the CPI, JDU, AIFB, SS(UBT), AAP, RSP, TMC, and the MPCC.

Janata Dal United (JD-U) national executive member Nimaichand Luwang, representing all the 10 opposition political parties, expressed disappointment at the selective response by the prime minister.

He emphasised that while the viral video warranted condemnation, there might be other shocking incidents that also needed urgent attention and action.

The incident involving the two women occurred on May 4 and was reported to the Saikul police station on May 18, but no immediate action was taken, he said, pointing out that it was not until June 21 that the complaint was transferred to the Nongpok Sekmai police station.

It was only on July 20 that the prime minister finally broke his silence, promising strong punishment for the culprits, a sentiment later echoed by Chief Minister N Biren, who advocated for capital punishment, he added.

Nimaichand also questioned the chief minister’s authority to pronounce such severe penalties and urged him to focus on conducting a thorough investigation instead.

“What was he doing since May 18. Manipur has become a lawless state”, Nimaichand said, adding that the chief minister is fully responsible for everything that takes place in Manipur.

Amidst a nationwide outcry over the appalling incident in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that two people including the main culprit have been arrested, adding that his government would spare no effort in seeking the death penalty for the accused.

“One was arrested yesterday and recently I got information that another one has also been arrested now. The interrogation is going on. The state police have arrested the suspected main culprit and those who involve have also been arrested and will be booked as per the law,” Manipur CM N Biren Singh said.

NHRC issues notice to Manipur govt over viral video of women disrobed, gangraped on May 4

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Manipur government over the horrific incident of women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob on May 4.

And even as the government promised that the Manipur issue will be discussed in Parliament, the House on Thursday failed to discuss the issue with both the houses adjourned till Friday.

both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till , 21 July, after convening thrice on the first day of the Monsoon session as the Opposition created ruckus and demanded a discussion on the Manipur violence in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fifteen opposition MPs had moved, asking for the suspension of all business and discussion of the ongoing violence, as per reports.

Reportedly, the government tried to proceed with regular business but the opposition members shouted slogans of “Manipur Manipur” and “Manipur is burning” in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, calls for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to a stalemate.

Since the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, national leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and five TMC MPs, have visited the state. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent for more than two months.

In that over two months violence, nearly 150 have died, over 300 others injured, over 70,000 people rendered homeless and displaced with their homes and villages burned.

However, it was the viral video of two women being paraded naked and the Monsoon Session of Parliament that led to the prime minister opening his mouth on Manipur violence on Thursday.

A day earlier on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was ready to discuss all matters in Parliament, including the two-month-long violence in Manipur.

However, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned before the Manipur issue was even brought up even as the oppositions demanded for it.