PM Modi emphasises on making millet food choice for future

B Mishra / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised for making millets a food choice for the future. He said millets are among the earliest crops grown by humans and have been an important source of nutrients. Mr. Modi said this in his message during the opening ceremony of the International Year of Millets at Food and Agricultural Organization Headquarters in Rome, Italy today. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje represented India at the opening ceremony in Rome and read out the Prime Minister’s message.

Saying that a global movement related to millets is an important step in the direction of food security, the Prime Minister informed that millets are easy to grow, climate resilient, and drought resistant. He further added that millets are a rich source of balanced nutrition, compatible with natural ways of farming, and need less water. Mr. Modi remarked that millets are good for the consumer, cultivator, and climate.

The Prime Minister informed that our health is impacted if agriculture becomes monoculture and pointed out that millets are a good way to increase agricultural and dietary diversity. While concluding his message, Prime Minister Modi touched upon raising awareness to create Millet Mindfulness and highlighted the tremendous role that institutions and individuals can play.

Prime Minister congratulated the United Nations and the Food and Agriculture Organisation for the launch of the International Year of Millets 2023 and expressed appreciation to member nations for their support in marking the International Year of Millets.

Prime Minister’s vision and initiative that led to the United Nations General Assembly declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets with support from more than 70 nations across the globe. It will help in creating awareness throughout the world about the significant role of millets in sustainable agriculture and its benefits as a smart superfood.

