PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pay floral tributes to General Bipin Rawat, others

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and NSA Ajit Doval today paid floral tributes to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and defence personnel who lost their lives in the chopper crash. The mortal remains of those who lost their lives in yesterday’s chopper crash were brought to Palam airbase in Delhi by an Indian Airforce aircraft from Sulur. Chiefs of Army Staff, Naval Staff and Air Staff also paid their last respects.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the bereaved families of General Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in the chopper crash.

Civilians can pay tribute to General Bipin Rawat from 11 AM to 12:30 PM at his residence tomorrow. Military personnel will pay respects between 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Thereafter, the mortal remains will be taken in a gun carriage for funeral to the Brar Square Crematorium.

Indian Army said, positive identification of only three mortal remains has been possible as of now, that of General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder.

Their mortal remains will be released to the Next of Kin, for final religious rites as desired by respective families. Process for positive identification of remaining mortal remains is continuing. Mortal remains will be kept at the Mortuary of Army Base Hospital till completion of positive identification formalities. Appropriate military funerals of all deceased are being planned and coordinated in close consultation with close family members.