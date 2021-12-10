Farmers call off agitation after Govt accepts their demands
India pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and others who lost their lives in a chopper crash

India is paying tribute to General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat who lost their lives in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu recently. Chief justice of India N.V Ramana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and several Union Ministers today paid tribute at the official residence of General Rawat.

Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, BJP President J. P. Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Members of Parliament, Chief Ministers of several states, Army Chief General Manoj Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Chaudhari, and Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar, several Officers of tri-services and foreign dignitaries also paid tributes to departed souls.

After paying floral tribute to General Rawat and Madhulika Rawat, Home Minister Amit Shah said, he paid his last respects to General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat with a heavy heart. He said, General Rawat was the epitome of bravery and courage and it was very unfortunate to lose him so early. He said, his commitment towards the motherland will forever remain in our memories.

The last rites of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be performed with full military honours at Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi Cantonment this evening. His funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg after 2 P.M. and reach Brar Square Crematorium.

The mortal remains of General Rawat and others who lost their lives in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash were brought to Palam Airbase in Delhi last evening from Sulur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Palam airbase and paid his last respects to General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other military personnel who lost their lives in the chopper crash.

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

