PM Modi dedicates Diamond Bourse & Integrated Terminal Building of Surat

AMN / SURAT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated the newly Built Diamond Bourse, the World’s largest corporate office hub in Surat in Gujarat,. It will emerge as a global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.

The newly built Diamond Bourse will be the World’s largest and most modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building of Surat Airport. The new terminal building is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours with annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers.

The new building is also equipped with various sustainability features i.e. double insulated roofing system, rain water harvesting and a solar power plant among others. The upgraded terminal building aims to enrich the passenger experience with the rich and traditional woodwork of the old houses of the ‘Rander’ region of Surat City.