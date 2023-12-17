India & Oman adopt vision document to expand bilateral cooperation in 10 key areas

Two countries also resolve to conclude CEPA soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik yesterday adopted a vision document to expand bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas and pushed for concluding a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) as early as possible during their “productive” talks to inject new momentum in India-Oman strategic ties.

The two leaders also discussed the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict, the challenge of terrorism as well as the larger need to try and achieve a two-state solution to the Palestine issue as a way forward, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

The two sides also announced the third tranche of Oman-India joint investment fund worth 300 million US dollars (around 2,500 crore rupees) that would be used for channelising investment into the fastest growing sectors of the Indian economy.

Prime Minister Modi held talks with Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik in New Delhi on Saturday.

Ministry of External Affairs said the discussions were comprehensive and constructive, and covered maritime cooperation, trade and investment cooperation, and cooperation in new areas like space and financial technology. Briefing media after the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, both leaders shared concerns on the problem of terrorism.