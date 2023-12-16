इंडियन आवाज़     16 Dec 2023 09:13:07      انڈین آواز

Transformative work going on at full pace in Railways: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that transformative work is going on at full pace in Railways under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the 68th Railway Week Central Function held in New Delhi on Friday, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India will soon become the 3rd largest economy in the world and railways will play a vital role in it.
 
Conferring the ‘Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar’ at the occasion, Mr. Vaishnaw lauded the commitment of all railway employees for their contribution in nation-building. He said that railway infrastructure is being developed at record speed and scale. The Minister further added, that electrification of railways done in the last nine years as compared to the past 40 years.
 
Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha said Railways will play a key role in making India Viksit Bharat.

100 Railway Employees from various Zones and Divisions, Production Units and Railway Public Sector Undertakings all over the country were awarded for their outstanding services.

خبرنامہ

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

غزہ: لڑائی میں تیزی سے انسانی بحران شدت اختیار کرتا جا رہا ہے

© WHO  غزہ میں متواتر لڑائی اور بمباری کے باعث انسانی بحران ش ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

