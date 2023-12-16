Transformative work going on at full pace in Railways: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that transformative work is going on at full pace in Railways under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the 68th Railway Week Central Function held in New Delhi on Friday, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India will soon become the 3rd largest economy in the world and railways will play a vital role in it.



Conferring the ‘Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar’ at the occasion, Mr. Vaishnaw lauded the commitment of all railway employees for their contribution in nation-building. He said that railway infrastructure is being developed at record speed and scale. The Minister further added, that electrification of railways done in the last nine years as compared to the past 40 years.



Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha said Railways will play a key role in making India Viksit Bharat.



100 Railway Employees from various Zones and Divisions, Production Units and Railway Public Sector Undertakings all over the country were awarded for their outstanding services.