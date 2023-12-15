इंडियन आवाज़     15 Dec 2023 10:15:32      انڈین آواز

Sensex and Nifty hit record high in second session in a row

The Key domestic indices gained more than one percent for the second session in a row. Both indices rose amid positive cues from the Global share markets. Both the bench mark indices hit a record time high in intra-day trade.

The BSE Sensex gained 970 points to close at 71,484. The NSE Nifty rose 274 points to end at 21,457.

In the forex market, Indian rupee closed at 83 rupees against the US dollar.

Gold prices, at Multi Commodity Exchange for February contracts, were trading at 62,550 rupees per 10 gram. Silver prices were trading at 75,210 rupees per kilogram for March Contracts when reports last came in.

