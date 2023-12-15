India,US hold dialogue to address illicit finance risk across both the countries

AMN / NEW DELHI

India-United States Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Dialogue was held in New Delhi to address illicit finance risk across both the countries. The meeting was held on Wednesday, between Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra and the US Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson.

In a joint statement, both the sides said that the dialogue is an effective forum for India and the US to share perspectives and best practices in addressing illicit finance risk in the international financial system. The statement further said that the forum discussed each country’s efforts to enhance transparency in beneficial ownership, including the implementation of beneficial ownership registries, and tools to improve data quality. The statement informed that India and the US have agreed to pursue opportunities to enhance coordination and cooperation bilaterally and multilaterally within the Financial Action Task Force.