इंडियन आवाज़     15 Dec 2023 05:36:17      انڈین آواز

Govt taking several steps to curb congestion at airports across the country: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today said that due to the effective measures taken by the ministry, no report of congestion happened at any major airport across the country.  

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi on “Congestion at  Airport” Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia said multiple steps have been taken including the additional manpower deployment by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and reinforcement of Bureau of Immigration (BoI) staff and departure entry lanes to ease the congestion.

Giving details of 16 airports including metro cities, the Minister said departure entry lanes have been increased from 213 to 312, which is 46 percent increase in the last one year.  

Mr Scindia also informed that XIBS, X-ray machines have also increased from 234 to 312 these airports across the country.

The Minister said, from November 2022 to November 2023, there is an increase of 10 percent in passenger traffic from 11.6 million to 12.6 million.  

He said 38 airports will be enabled under the Digi Yatra AAP by the end of 2024, which will cater to 95 percent of passenger traffic in the country. He added that today Digi Yatra is working at 13 airports,  which are catering to around 85 percent of the domestic passenger capacity in the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

غزہ: لڑائی میں تیزی سے انسانی بحران شدت اختیار کرتا جا رہا ہے

© WHO  غزہ میں متواتر لڑائی اور بمباری کے باعث انسانی بحران ش ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

@Powered By: Logicsart