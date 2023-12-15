Govt taking several steps to curb congestion at airports across the country: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today said that due to the effective measures taken by the ministry, no report of congestion happened at any major airport across the country.

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi on “Congestion at Airport” Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia said multiple steps have been taken including the additional manpower deployment by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and reinforcement of Bureau of Immigration (BoI) staff and departure entry lanes to ease the congestion.

Giving details of 16 airports including metro cities, the Minister said departure entry lanes have been increased from 213 to 312, which is 46 percent increase in the last one year.

Mr Scindia also informed that XIBS, X-ray machines have also increased from 234 to 312 these airports across the country.

The Minister said, from November 2022 to November 2023, there is an increase of 10 percent in passenger traffic from 11.6 million to 12.6 million.

He said 38 airports will be enabled under the Digi Yatra AAP by the end of 2024, which will cater to 95 percent of passenger traffic in the country. He added that today Digi Yatra is working at 13 airports, which are catering to around 85 percent of the domestic passenger capacity in the country.