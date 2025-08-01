Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Share Bazar Aug 1: Markets Tumble Amid Trump Tariff Concerns and FII Outflows

Aug 1, 2025

AMN / BIZ DESK

Benchmark domestic equity indices ended the first trading session of August on a weak note, as investor sentiment remained fragile amid renewed concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows.

The BSE Sensex plunged 586 points, or 0.72%, to close at 80,600, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 203 points, or 0.82%, settling at 24,565. Broader markets witnessed sharper declines, with the BSE MidCap index falling 1.4% and the SmallCap index losing 1.6%, reflecting deeper stress in secondary counters.

Weak global cues, particularly fears of a new wave of protectionist policies from the United States, added to domestic concerns over capital outflows and earnings uncertainties.

In the Sensex pack, 24 of 30 constituents ended in the red. Sun Pharma was the worst performer, sliding 4.5%, followed by Tata Steel (–3%) and Maruti Suzuki (–2.6%). On the other hand, select defensives offered some support, with Trent gaining 3.2%, Asian Paints rising 1.4%, and Hindustan Unilever up 1.2%.

Sectorally, FMCG was the lone gainer, advancing 0.4%, reflecting investor preference for safer bets. In contrast, Healthcare and Telecom sectors fell over 2.4%, while Metals, Oil & Gas, and Focused IT declined around 1.9% each.

Analysts warn of continued volatility in the near term, as geopolitical tensions, U.S. trade rhetoric, and FII activity remain key triggers.

