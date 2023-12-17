PM Modi terms Surat Airport as a major infrastructural upgrade & a boost for the city

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Surat Airport and the Surat Diamond Bourse today. On the social media platform X, the Prime Minister said that the integrated terminal building of Surat Airport is a major infrastructural upgrade for the city.

Mr. Modi said that it would enhance the Ease of Living and ensure greater commerce for the city and surrounding areas.

The Prime Minister said that the Surat Diamond Bourse will have a customs clearance house, a jewellery mall, an international banking facility, and safe vaults as its significant parts. Mr. Modi added that it would be a major boost to the diamond industry.