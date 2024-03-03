इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2024 11:22:53      انڈین آواز
PM Modi contributes Rs 2000 to BJP; urges everyone to be part of ‘Donation For Nation Building’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contributed two thousand rupees to the BJP to strengthen the efforts of making  Vikshit Bharat. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that he is happy to contribute to the  BJP and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister also urged everyone to be a part of Donation For Nation Building through the NaMo App.

On Saturday (2nd March 2024), BJP Chief J P Nadda donated one thousand rupees to the BJP to pledge his individual support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for making India a Viksit Bharat. He also appealed to all to come forward and join this Donation For Nation Building mass movement using the NaMo App.

