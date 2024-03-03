इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2024 12:42:28      انڈین آواز
RLD formally joins BJP led NDA family

Sudhir Kumar

Rashtriya Lok Dal on Saturday formally joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). RLD chief Jayant Singh announced the formal inclusion of his Party into the NDA after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda in New Delhi.

In a social media post, Mr. Nadda said that he heartily welcomes Mr. Singh’s decision to join the NDA family. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RLD leader will make an important contribution to the journey towards a developed India and the development of Uttar Pradesh. 

In a social media post, the RLD chief asserted that the NDA is prepared to fulfill the resolve for a developed India and cross the 400-seat mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

