PM Modi asks police officials to convert challenge posed due to digital frauds, AI into opportunity

AMN / BHUBNESHWAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon the police officials to convert the challenge posed due to threats like digital frauds, cybercrimes and Artificial intelligence (AI) technology into an opportunity.

He asked the police to harness country’s strengths in Artificial Intelligence and ‘Aspirational India’. Mr Modi was speaking on the concluding day of All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police here today. The Prime Minister noted that wide ranging discussions were held during the three-day conference, on national and international dimensions of security challenges. He expressed satisfaction on the counter strategies which emerged from the discussions.

Mr. Modi called upon the police to adopt the mantra of SMART policing by becoming strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable, and transparent. Appreciating the initiatives taken in urban policing, he suggested that each of the initiatives be implemented entirely in 100 cities of the country. Mr Modi called for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the constabulary. He called on the police to align with the vision of a developed India and modernize its approach.



The Prime Minister distributed President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau during the valedictory session.

Discussions during the three-day conference covered issues like counter terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, cyber-crime, economic security, immigration coastal security, and narco-trafficking. Deliberations were also held on emerging security concerns along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar. Prime Minister Modi provided valuable insights and set a future roadmap for policing and national security.