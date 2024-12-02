Congress president Kharge accuses PM Modi of breaking unity of country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were trying to divide people to remain in power, the Congress president said

AMN / NEW DELHI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday came down heavely on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is leaving no stone unturned to “break” the unity of the country.

Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were trying to divide people to remain in power. Mr. Kharge said the Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar helped people of marginalised backgrounds come to the mainstream of society, and a caste census would reveal the participation and share of each community in the population and in the society.

Addressing a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan in the city, Kharge said, “Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned to break the unity of the country. Our fight is against the hatred spread by them, for which political power is very important.”

Poverty, unemployment and inflation are increasing in the country, but still Modi does not pay attention to this, he alleged.

Congress chief had earlier too accused the ruling BJP of doing divisive politics. He called upon the people to remain united and “protect” the Constitution and democracy.

“We have to stay united and protect the Constitution and democracy. If the Constitution and democracy are not saved, then our share and participation will also not survive,” Kharge said.

Attacking the BJP, the Congress chief said, “BJP only talks about morality, but does immoral things. Sometimes it steals votes from EVM and sometimes elected MLAs. Sometimes it steals your pension and sometimes it steals the MSP of farmers. Many times complaints are received that even after the elections, 99 per cent battery was left in the EVM, and sometimes thousands of votes were cast in an hour. Therefore, it is very important that we come together to save democracy.”

It may be mentioned that on 29th November, the Congress in a complaint lodged with the Election Commission (EC) alleged serious and grave inconsistencies in the data relating to the polling and counting processes for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The ECI on Saturday assured the party to address all its “legitimate” concerns.

On Caste Census, which the Congress has been demanding, the Congress chief said, “When Rahul Gandhi ji talked about Caste Census, Narendra Modi said- we are talking about breaking the country. But, we are not talking about uniting the country.”

“Whenever Rahul Gandhi talks about the caste census, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah accuse him of breaking the country. On the contrary, whenever he speaks about the caste census, he (Rahul Gandhi) wants to bring the country and its people together,” Kharge said.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha asserted that Caste Census will reveal who has how much participation and stake, so that better work can be done for them.