Both houses of Parliament adjourned for 5th day As Opposition Protests Continue

AMN / NEW DELHI

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned without much business being conducted for the fifth consecutive day today as Opposition members continued their protests over the Adani indictment case, recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, and other issues. This comes after a week of proceedings that were washed out.

Congress MPs sought to raise charges against the Adani group, while Samajwadi Party (SP) members served four notices to discuss law and order issues in Sambhal. Other notices under Rule 267— which calls for suspending the listed business of the House to discuss urgent matters—pertained to ongoing violence in Manipur, rising crime in Delhi, atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, and special assistance for the flood-hit Wayanad district of Kerala.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled after the first adjournment at noon, the scene was no different as members from Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK and others again trooped into the well-raising slogans. Amid uproar, Union Minister for Shipping, Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the Coastal Shipping Bill 2024.

The Presiding Officer rejected the adjournment notices given by the Opposition on different issues and appealed to the agitating members for order in the House but they didn’t pay heed. Later, the House was adjourned for the day. Earlier, as soon as the House met this morning, Opposition MPs were on their feet demanding discussion on issues including bribery charges against the business group, violence in Sambhal and the situation in Manipur. Speaker Om Birla tried to take up the Question Hour but the Opposition continued with their protest. As the din prevailed, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House met after the first adjournment at noon, Opposition Members continued with their protest. Some members of Congress, Samajwadi Party, AAP, DMK and others were on their feet. Amid the din, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to take up the Question Hour. As pandemonium prevailed, he adjourned the House for the day. In the morning, when the House met Mr Dhankhar rejected adjournment notices given by opposition MPs on alleged bribery charges against a prominent business group, violence in Sambhal, Law and Order situation in Manipur and Delhi and others. Members from Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Left, AAP and others created noisy scenes in the House. The Chairman urged the Members to allow the House to function. As the noisy scenes prevailed, he adjourned the house till noon.