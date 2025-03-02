Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi arrives in Jamnagar on 3-day visit to Gujarat

Mar 2, 2025
AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jamnagar yesterday evening on a three-day visit to Gujarat. Mr Modi will take part in several events over the next two days. A large number of people lined up along the roads as Mr Modi’s motorcade made its way from the Jamnagar airport to the circuit house. 

Akashvani Correspondent reports that PM will visit the Vantara animal rescue centre in Jamnagar today. He will then visit the Somnath temple and offer prayers to the Somnath Mahadev. The PM will then travel to Sasan and chair a meeting of the Somnath Trust. Tomorrow morning, the PM will take a safari ride to Gir National Park and chair the 7th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) at Sasan Gir. This board functions for the promotion of conservation and development of wildlife and forests with PM as its chairperson.

