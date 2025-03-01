Amit Shah Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Intruders, Focuses on Delhi’s Security & Development

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed taking strict action against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country and facilitate their stay. He said the issue of illegal intruders is linked to national security, and it should be dealt with a strict approach. He asked for the identification and deportation of intruders. Mr Shah today chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, Commissioner of Police, and senior officials in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the Home Minister assured that the double-engine government of Delhi will work with double speed for a developed and safe Delhi. He emphasised the elimination of interstate gangs in Delhi and the dismantling of the narcotics network. Mr. Shah directed that permission from the Delhi Police will not be required in matters related to construction in Delhi.

Besides, new security committees should be formed in JJ clusters for the safety of women and children. In the meeting, direction was given to Delhi Police to start the process of recruitment for additional posts. In the review meeting, it was directed that the Delhi government should appoint special prosecutors for the quick disposal of the 2020 Delhi riots cases. Mr. Shah also asked the Delhi Police to identify the places that face traffic jam situations and find a solution to this to provide relief to the public.