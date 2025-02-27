Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

27 Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka arrive in Chennai

Feb 27, 2025
27 Indian fishermen released from Sri Lankan Prison arrive in Chennai

AMN

Twenty-seven fishermen who were released from the Srilankan prison reached Chennai today. They were received by the officials of the Tamil Nadu State Fisheries Department. Arrangements have been made to send them to their native places. These fishermen were arrested for trespassing into the international waters by the Srilankan Navy on December 13th 23rd and January 26th. They were arrested at Thangachimadam near Rameswaram and their boats were seized. After the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs and the State Government, the fishermen were released after ascertaining the necessary legal documents.

Related Post

Books REGIONAL AWAAZ

India is Known to World for Its Knowledge and Intellectualism: Bihar Governor

Feb 26, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bihar: Nitish expands cabinet, inducts more BJP members

Feb 26, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Congress accuses Assam CM Sarma of rampant corruption

Feb 26, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Australia to invest of $16 million to boost commercial ties with India

27 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gaza ceasefire deal impasse resolved by mediators

27 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump invites Ukraine President’s to White House to sign rare mineral agreement

27 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

27 Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka arrive in Chennai

27 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!