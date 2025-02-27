27 Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka arrive in Chennai

AMN

Twenty-seven fishermen who were released from the Srilankan prison reached Chennai today. They were received by the officials of the Tamil Nadu State Fisheries Department. Arrangements have been made to send them to their native places. These fishermen were arrested for trespassing into the international waters by the Srilankan Navy on December 13th 23rd and January 26th. They were arrested at Thangachimadam near Rameswaram and their boats were seized. After the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs and the State Government, the fishermen were released after ascertaining the necessary legal documents.