India is Known to World for Its Knowledge and Intellectualism: Bihar Governor

Prof. Sudhir Singh’s Book ‘Bharat Navnirman Ke Sootradhar’ launched at Raj Bhavan

Tanzeem Fatma / Patna

India is recognized worldwide for its ancient civilization, cultural heritage, knowledge, and intellectualism. Indian culture has always conveyed messages of wisdom, humanity, and affinity to the world. Expressing these thoughts, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stated that India is known for its intellectual and cultural richness rather than merely for material resources.



He was speaking at a grand ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Patna, during the launch of the book ‘Bharat Navnirman Ke Sutradhar’, written by Prof. Sudhir Singh of Delhi University. Praising the book, the Governor said it effectively portrays the contributions and sacrifices of Indian freedom fighters and great personalities. He extended his best wishes to Prof. Sudhir Singh and Dr. Harish Rautela, emphasizing that this book holds not just historical significance but will also inspire future generations to understand their role in nation-building.



Governor Khan remarked:

“India has always been a center of knowledge and intellectualism. The world has consistently respected India for its culture and traditions. We must ensure that this respect continues. For this, it is essential to preserve our cultural and intellectual heritage and pass it on to the younger generation.”

A Source of Inspiration for the Youth: Prof. Sudhir Singh

On this occasion, author Prof. Sudhir Singh shared his thoughts, stating that the primary aim of this book is to acquaint the younger generation with the sacrifices of freedom fighters and their contributions to nation-building.



He further stated: “The strong and independent India we see today stands on the foundation of the struggles and sacrifices of our great leaders. They renounced personal comforts and dedicated their lives to the country’s development. It is crucial for today’s youth to realize the hardships endured by their ancestors for India’s independence and progress. With this objective, we have written this book in the national language, ensuring that it reaches the younger generation easily and serves as a source of inspiration for them.”



Prof. Sudhir Singh described this book as a result of years of research and hard work, expressing hope that it would be recognized as a reference book. He expressed his gratitude to the Governor, stating that having the book launched at Raj Bhavan was a matter of great pride for him.

Scholars Applaud the Book, Calling It a Source of Inspiration

Swami Bhavatmanand of Ramakrishna Mission, Muzaffarpur, and IIT Patna Director Prof. T.N. Singh also shared their views on the book. They emphasized that it preserves significant historical moments and would serve as an inspiration for young readers.

Swami Bhavatmanand stated:”India’s identity is deeply rooted in its tradition of knowledge and cultural heritage. This book presents a glimpse of India’s glorious past and highlights the contributions of our great personalities in nation-building.”

IIT Patna Director Prof. T.N. Singh remarked:”This book is not just of historical importance; it will also compel the current generation to reflect on their own role in the country’s progress.”

A Dignified and Well-Conducted Event

The book launch ceremony was gracefully conducted by senior journalist Dr. M. Rahmatullah. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that the Governor’s unveiling of this book marks a historic moment. He further noted that this book will undoubtedly help in understanding the concept of India’s reconstruction and analyzing the role of its key architects.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Rahmatullah congratulated Prof. Sudhir Singh on this research-driven and relevant creation, saying:

“This book will undoubtedly assist in comprehending the idea of India’s reconstruction and analyzing the crucial roles played by its architects.”

A Remarkable Gathering of Academicians, Writers, and Journalists

The grand event witnessed the presence of a large number of academicians, literary figures, journalists, and researchers. The program was memorable for its dignified atmosphere and insightful discussions.