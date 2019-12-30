PM Modi appeals people to show support to CAA

WEB DESK

FILE PHOTO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed people to show their support to the Citizenship Amendment Act using #IndiaSupportsCAA.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, the CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister shared a video link of Sadhguru explaining aspects related to the CAA. Mr Modi said, the video provides historical context and brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He said, It also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups.