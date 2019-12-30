CBI raids 13 places in J&K, Noida, Gurugram in arms licence case

WEB DESK

CBI is conducting searches at around 13 locations spread over Srinagar, Jammu, Gurgaon and Noida at the premises of then Deputy Commissioners (DC) and District Magistrates (DM) of Kupwara, Barmula, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Sopian, Rajouri, Doda, Pulwama, in an ongoing investigation of two cases.

These cases are related to allegations of issuance of around 2 Lakh Arms Licences from different Districts of Jammu and Kashmir by their respective DC/DM.

It was also alleged that the then Public Servants in this conspiracy of issuance of Licences to non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of rules, allegedly received gratification.