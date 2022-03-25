PM meets delegation of Sikh intellectuals in Delhi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Sikh intellectuals in Delhi today. Talking to the media after the meeting, members of the delegation praised the Prime Minister for his concern towards the Sikh community and initiatives for them.

Damanjit Kaur Sandhu, Member, Expert Panel, National Commission for women said the drug menace in Punjab was extensively discussed.

KBS Sidhu, a retired IAF officer said every Sikh and Indian should work together with the Modi government for the upliftment of their community.