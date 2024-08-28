PM Jan Dhan Yojna completes a decade; 53 cr beneficiaries so far

jan dhan

Bisheshwar Mishra

The government’s flagship financial inclusion scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana today completed 10 years. More than 53 crore beneficiaries have been banked under the scheme so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated all beneficiaries and thanked those who made this scheme a success. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said, Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, especially women, youth, and marginalized communities.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, the scheme integrates the poor into the economic mainstream and plays a crucial role in development of marginalised communities. She said, Jan Dhan-Mobile-Adhaar trinity enabled swift, seamless and transparent transfer of benefits of welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries and promoted digital payments. She said, 67 percent of the accounts have been opened in rural or semi-urban areas, and 55 percent of accounts have been opened by women.