India Reports Significant Progress in Kharif Crop Sowing in 2024

AMN

The country has reported significant progress in Kharif crop sowing this year, with the total coverage area surpassing more than 1065 lakh hectares so far, compared to approximately 1044 lakh hectares during the same period last year. The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has released the progress report on area coverage under Kharif crops as of today.

The area sown with paddy has reached 394.28 lakh hectares, compared to 378.04 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year. Pulses cultivation has also increased from 115.55 lakh hectares last year to 122.16 lakh hectares this year.

Coarse cereals were sown across 185.51 lakh hectares, up from 177.50 lakh hectares last year. Oilseeds also saw an increase, with crops sown across 188.37 lakh hectares, compared to 187.36 lakh hectares during the same period last year.