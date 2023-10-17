इंडियन आवाज़     17 Oct 2023 10:35:02      انڈین آواز

PM interact with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, as him to work on AI tools for Good Governance

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai. They discussed Google’s plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India. The Prime Minister appreciated Google’s partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India.

He acknowledged Google’s 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian Languages. The Prime Minister also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for Good Governance. He welcomed Google’s plans to open its global fintech operations center at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

Mr. Pichai informed the Prime Minister about Google’s plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI. He also emphasized Google’s commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India. The Prime Minister invited Google to contribute to the upcoming Global Partnership on AI Summit, which will be hosted by India in December this year in New Delhi.

