Dr. S Jaishankar unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Tao Dan Park in Vietnam

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today, October 17 said Mahatma Gandhi serves as a motivator of diplomacy in today’s world that is beset by conflict and violence. He said Mahatma Gandhi’s contributions to truth, non-violence and the freedom and independence of people have been recognised the UN by proclaiming his birthday as the International Day of Non-Violence. Addressing the gathering at the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Dr. Jaishankar said his thoughts today are a very powerful inspiration for human dignity, societal values, spirituality, environment, sustainability, cleanliness and many other areas.

External Affairs Minister said the unveiling of the bust is a symbolic moment for the friendship between India and Vietnam, and underlines the message of independence, self-reliance and human dignity. Dr. Jaishankar also met Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen. He appreciated the contribution of Ho Chi Minh City to the India-Vietnam partnership. The External Affairs Minister is on a four-day official visit to Vietnam. 

