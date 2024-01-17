PM inaugurates three major infrastructure projects in Kerala’s Kochi

@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated three major infrastructure projects worth over 4000 crore rupees to the nation at a function held at the Wellingdon Island in Kochi this afternoon.

The projects include the 1800 crore New Dry Dock Facility at the Cochin Shipyard, the 970 crore International Ship Repair facility of the Cochin Shipyard at the Wellingdon Island, and the 1236 crore Indian Oil Corporation’s LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvypeen.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who participated in the inaugural event.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had darshan and puja at the famous Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple and the Sree Ramaswami Temple at Thriprayar in Thrissur district.

Mr Modi participated in the marriage ceremony of actor and former MP Suresh Gopi’s daughter at the Guruvayoor Temple.

Later, the Prime Minister had darshan and puja at the Sree Ramaswami Temple at Thriprayar. He listened to the recitation of Ramayana verses by children and offered Meenoottu Vazhipadu (feeding fishes at the nearby river), an important offering at the temple.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the BJP Shaktikendra in-charges at the Marine Drive, before emplaning for New Delhi.