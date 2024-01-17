India on Iranian strikes in Pakistan: ‘We understand actions taken in self defence’

Staff Reporter

India today said that the Iran’s strike on terrorist bases in Pakistan’s Balochistan is a matter between the two countries. However, the India’s Ministry of External Affairs further added that New Delhi understands actions that countries take in self defence.

“This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defense,” foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The statement from the Indian government came after Iran launched missiles on the bases of terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Pakistan’s Balochistan.

The attack comes amid heightened tension in the Middle East by Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas in Gaza. Iran also launched strikes earlier in Iraq and Syria over an Islamic State-claimed suicide bombing that killed over 90 people earlier this month.

MEA official spokesperson said, “This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism.”

The statement added, “We understand actions that countries take in their self defense.”

What has Iran said on the strikes?

Iran’s foreign minister said that it had hit militants in “missile and drone” strikes as Tehran targeted two bases of the Sunni Muslim group Jaish al-Adl, which is designated a “foreign terrorist organisation” by the US state department.

“Iran’s security has been repeatedly targeted by Jaish al- Adl terrorist group from Pakistani soil and we are hopeful that stronger security cooperation between the two countries continue,” Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in Davos.

Islamabad raised strong objections to the “violation” of its air space, and warned of “serious consequences”.

Pakistan further expelled Iranian envoy and recalled it’s Ambassador in Tehran as diplomatic relations between the two Muslim countries took a significant downward turn.

“We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently visiting Iran, may not return for the time being,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a press conference.

Pakistan also threatened retaliatory action and said that Iran will be responsible for the consequences.

“Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” the Foreign Office added.