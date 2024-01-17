इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2024 01:32:40      انڈین آواز

INDIA bloc will defeat BJP in 2024 LS polls: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that the INDIA opposition bloc is well-positioned to take on the BJP in the general elections this year. the Congress leader expressed optimism, saying, “I believe the (INDIA) alliance is well-positioned to challenge the BJP in the 2024 elections. Seat-sharing issues have been smoothly addressed, and we can collaboratively resolve any challenges that arise.”

Gandhi, who reached Nagaland as part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, also addressed queries on his party abstaining from the Ram temple consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya.

He said the January 22 event has been transformed into a “Narendra Modi-centric affair” by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“The RSS and BJP have turned the event into a purely political programme centered around Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has become an RSS-BJP function, forcing our party president (Mallikarjun Kharge) to skip it.

“We, as a party, embrace all religions and practices. Even prominent figures in the Hindu community have publicly stated their opinion that this function is politically motivated. Therefore, it is challenging for us to participate in an event designed around the prime minister and the RSS,” Gandhi told reporters here.

Regarding his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi characterized it as an ideological journey aimed at bringing attention to prevailing injustices in the country.

“The Yatra is designed to bring crucial issues to the forefront, highlighting the extensive injustice occurring in our nation. We aim to deliver justice to the people and make politics, society, and the economic structure more equitable and accessible to everyone,” he stated.

Addressing rallies in the north eastern state, Gandhi urged the people of Nagaland to feel equal to those from larger states. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which commenced on Sunday from Manipur, reached Nagaland on Monday.

