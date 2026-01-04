PM inaugurates National Volleyball Tournament, draws parallels between sport and India’s growth

Last Updated on January 4, 2026 9:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India’s performance in various sports has consistently improved since 2014. Inaugurating the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi today via video conferencing, Mr Modi said that India is strongly bidding to host the 2036 Olympics.

He said that his government has brought many changes and reforms in the field of sports, like the National Sports Governance Act and Khelo Bharat Niti 2025.

The Prime Minister said that the sports model of the country is now athlete centric that is why there is a significant increase in the success of the sports persons after 2014. Underlining the efforts of his government in the field of sports, Mr Modi said that the government is working on different aspects, which include identifying talent, scientific training, providing nutritious food and transparent selection. He said that the nation feels proud when it sees Gen Z hoisting the tricolour on the sports field.

Mr Modi said that everyone has their own role, their own responsibility and can only succeed when everyone takes their responsibility seriously. The Prime Minister added that the country is also moving forward in the same way. Drawing the similarities between volleyball and development, he said that volleyball is a game which connects us to the team spirit. The nature of this game is like the development story of the nation, which requires cooperation and readiness to contribute.

The 8-day tournament, being held from today to 11th January, is witnessing participation from across India, with over 1,000 players competing as part of 58 teams representing various states and institutions. The tournament is expected to showcase high standards of competition, sportsmanship, and talent in Indian volleyball.

Hosting the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi underscores the growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic development in the city. It also further enhances the city’s profile as a hub for major national events, aligning with its expanding role in hosting significant cultural and sporting initiatives.