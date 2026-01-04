The Indian Awaaz

Nigeria: At least 30 people killed in gunmen attack on Kasuwan-Daji village

Jan 4, 2026

January 4, 2026

Nigeria: At least 30 people killed in gunmen attack on Kasuwan-Daji village in Niger state

NEWS DESK

In Nigeria, at least 30 people were killed, and several others abducted when gunmen raided Kasuwan-Daji village of Niger state in the northern part of the country last evening.

In a statement, the Police said the gunmen stormed the village, opening fire on residents and setting fire to the local market and several houses. The attack is the latest in a cycle of deadly violence in the conflict-hit region.

Authorities said the attackers came from the National Park Forest along the Kabe district, highlighting a pattern in which expansive, abandoned forest reserves are used as hideouts by armed gangs.

