Israel, Argentina back US action in Venezuela

Jan 4, 2026

January 4, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised President Trump for his leadership on behalf of freedom and justice. 

Argentinian President Javier Milei welcomed the developments and described them as progress for freedom.

Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand called on all parties to respect international law and said Canada stood with the Venezuelan people and their wish for peace and democracy. She said Canada was working with international partners.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that any change of power in Venezuela must be peaceful, democratic and reflect the will of the Venezuelan people, expressing hope that opposition 2024 presidential candidate González could guide the transition.

