 Jaishankar on visit to France and Luxembourg

Jan 4, 2026

Staff Reporter

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be on an official visit to France and Luxembourg from today till the 10th of this month. In Paris, Dr Jaishankar will meet the French leadership and hold talks with his counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot.

They will discuss the progress made under the India-France Strategic Partnership and matters of global importance. External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that Dr Jaishankar will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassadors’ Conference as the Guest of Honour.

The External Affairs Minister will also be visiting Luxembourg, where he will hold discussions with the Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Xavier Bettel and with the senior leadership of the country. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community in Luxembourg.

