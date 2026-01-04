Oman approves $29.77 billion budget for 2026, sets target of 4% economic growth

Last Updated on January 4, 2026 8:41 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Oman has approved a $29.77 billion general state budget for 2026, projecting public expenditure of about $31.15 billion and setting a target of around 4 per cent economic growth. The budget also launches the next phase of its economic programme that aims for 4 per cent growth through 2030. The budget projects a deficit of about $1.38 billion, equal to 1.3 per cent of gross domestic product.

The Oman Investment Authority holds assets of roughly $54.6 billion and has contributed more than $11.4 billion to the budget in recent years. Government investment continues in education, healthcare and infrastructure, including new schools, hospitals and more than 2,500 kilometres of roads, as authorities seek to sustain growth and social development.

Oman, a member of OPEC+, is one of the smaller oil producers in the Gulf and continues to diversify its economy away from crude dependence.