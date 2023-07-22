PM distributes 70 thousand appointment letters to newly recruits via video conferencing

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today distributed over 70 thousand appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing. While addressing the new appointees, the Prime Minister said, Rozgar Mela is an attempt to empower the youth and encourage their active engagement in the nation’s progress. He said that the role of youth would be crucial in our efforts to make India a developed country by 2047.

Union Minister Smriti Irani and Devusinh Chaunhan distributed the appointment letters in Mumbai. Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani attended the Rozgar Mela event in Mumbai where more than 300 appointment letters were distributed to new appointees. Congratulating the newly appointed officials, the Union Minister exhorted them to serve the needs of the people. She said that the people in Government act as the bridge between the Government and the citizens by delivering the benefits of various government schemes.

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan handed over appointment letters to 25 new recruits. Devusinh Chauhan appealed to the recruits to serve the nation with honesty and dedication.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale today said that youths must be given ample opportunities to demonstrate their enormous capabilities to serve and play their vital role in the progress of the country. He was inaugurating the Rozgar Mela organised in Kochi this morning.

He said, the Rozgar Mela embodies the spirit of progress and empowerment where dreams meet reality and aspirations find wings to soar. For employers, the Melas provide exceptional talent to build a diverse and skilled workforce to contribute to the socio-economic growth of the country. The Minister distributed appointment orders to 119 persons on the occasion.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba today said, the target of providing jobs to ten lakh youths will be achieved in the next four months or so. Speaking to the media after the distribution of appointment letters in Hyderabad as part of Rozgar Mela, he said, this is being achieved through a transparent process of recruitment. Stating that the unemployment rate is as low as around four percent unlike in any other country, he attributed to the proactive measures taken by the Government for the same. He said that the country has transformed a lot due to the farsighted approach taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pawar has said that as the country needs a large number of trained youth for employment, various companies also need skilled manpower. Dr. Pawar was speaking at the Rojgar Mela organized at Yashwantrao Chavan Development Administration Prabodhini (YASHADA) in Pune today. She asked the students to take advantage of this opportunity by increasing their skills and achieve progress by making proper use of digital technology. Dr. Pawar said that such melas are organised periodically so that the youth should also come to know that this type of programme of empowerment is going on. The Minister informed that the Mela held today is the seventh in the series which shows that lakhs of youths in the country have got employment since last October.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey today attended Rozgar Mela at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics in Faridabad, Haryana. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pandey said, Narendra Modi Government is committed to providing employment to the youth and also to empowering them. He said, the youth are being recruited with full transparency. The Minister said, Youth are being given Government Jobs as well as they are being encouraged Self Employment. He said, due to this encouragement through Schemes like StartUp India, StandUp India, and Mudra, people are now providing jobs to others. On the occasion, Mr Pandey handed over recruitment letters to 42 youths.

Minister of Haryana government Mulchand Sharma, MLAs Narendra Gupta, Seema Trikha, Rajesh Nagar, and Chief Commissioner CGST Panchkula Zone Upendra Gupta were also present on the occasion.