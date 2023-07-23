Manipur Unrest: One more arrested in viral video case

AMN / IFP

One more accused in the viral video case was arrested on Saturday, taking the number of all arrested in the case to six comprising five main accused and one juvenile, police sources said.

The Police Control Room stated in a release that in connection with the viral video of two women on May 4, 2023, another accused was arrested on Saturday. Altogether six persons, including five main accused and one juvenile, have been arrested in the case so far.

The State Police is making all-out effort to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts, the police added.

The police also stated that the State Police and Central forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts.

A total of 125 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 396 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state, the police said.

Movement of 839 vehicles on NH-37 and 215 vehicles on NH-2 with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles, the police said.