People from all walks of life donate for COVID funds

WEB DESK

People from all walks of life coming forward to donate for COVID funds. A transgender from Washim district of Maharashtra has donated eleven thousand rupees in Chief Minister fund and five thousand one hundred rupees for Police Welfare Fund. She said it is the duty of everyone to come forward in this difficult time.

Bimla Devi from Rajouri district of Jammu has received money for LPG cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana. She expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister for helping her during lockdown. Karyanand Singh, a farmer form Nawada district of Bihar said PM Kisan Samman Yojana is helping a lot in this crises hour.