Jharkhand: Polling underway for First Phase of Panchayat Elections

AMN

The First Phase of polling in Jharkhand Panchayat Elections is going on peacefully in one thousand 127 Panchayats under 72 blocks of 21 districts. No untoward incident has been reported in the state so far.

Secretary of State Election Commission Radhey Shyam Prasad told that 40 per cent voting was registered till 11 a.m. Mr Prasad informed that the election of Panchayat Samiti Member in one constituency each of Chatra and Bokaro District has been postponed due to error in ballot papers.

Voters can cast their votes till 3 p.m. People are flocking to cast their votes at most of the Polling Centres despite the scorching heat.