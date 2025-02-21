Peace, stability in West Asian region is vital for world: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has stressed that the global geo-political situation remains difficult and expressed concern over concentrated supply chains, weaponization of trade and finance, and transparency of data flows. Speaking at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meet at Johannesburg in South Africa yesterday, Dr Jaishankar remarked that differential progress on AI and EV, space, drones or green hydrogen have clear geopolitical implications.

He emphasised the need for more plurilateralism to plug global deficits. The External Affairs Minister drove home the point that international cooperation itself must be less opaque or unilateral and the global agenda cannot be narrowed down to the interests of a few. He stressed that differences must not become disputes, disputes should not become conflicts, and conflicts should not lead to a bigger breakdown. The External Affairs Minister further stated that India welcomes the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release. He said that maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon and ensuring an inclusive Syrian-led, Syrian-owned solution is important. He added that peace and stability in the West Asian region are vital for the entire world. Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Dr Jaishankar said that India has always advocated dialogue and diplomacy.