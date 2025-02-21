India Showcases Defence Innovation & Strengthens Global Ties at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India’s participation in IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 concludes today, reaffirming the country’s commitment to global security cooperation, indigenous defence innovation, and strategic partnerships in the international defence landscape.

The India Pavilion displayed cutting-edge defence technologies, including advanced warships, guided missile systems, precision-guided munitions, electronic warfare systems, and AI-driven defence solutions. Leading defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) such as Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), Munitions India Limited (MIL), BEML Limited, Yantra India Limited (YIL), and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) participated, along with startups under the iDEX initiative, reflecting India’s expanding defence capabilities.

A major highlight of the event was the participation of the Indian Coast Guard Ship Shoor, an advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel, which made a port call in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2025. Commanded by Dushyant Kumar, the vessel demonstrated India’s maritime strength and reinforced security collaborations in the region.

The India Pavilion was organised by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, with the support of the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. BEL showcased its expertise in defence electronics, displaying its Coastal Surveillance System, Weapon Locating Radar, Anti-Drone System with Hard Kill capabilities, AESA-based Battlefield Surveillance Radar (Short Range), Upgraded L-70 Gun, Software-Defined Radio, and Electro-Optic solutions.

Munitions India Limited presented a diverse range of advanced defence products, including the Pinaka multiple rocket launch system, hand grenades, low-drag aerial bombs, and large-calibre ammunition such as 155mm artillery shells. These offerings highlight India’s advancements in munitions technology and self-reliance.

The PHDCCI Defence Industry Delegation, comprising 15 Indian defence companies, participated in IDEX & NAVDEX 2025 to explore business opportunities in the expanding global defence and security sector.

Goa Shipyard Ltd. showcased its indigenously designed Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) and Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs). These vessels exemplify India’s naval innovation and self-reliance under the “Make in India” initiative, positioning India as a key player in global shipbuilding.NAVDEX 2025 also featured the India-Russia BrahMos missile system, underscoring India’s technological prowess in precision-guided weaponry and bolstering its strategic defence partnerships.

A high-level delegation led by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (DCIDS), and Major General C.S. Mann, Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau, Indian Ambassador to UAE Shri Sunjay Sudhir, represented India, reinforcing the country’s commitment to innovation, self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, and expansion into international defence markets.

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, hosted by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, served as a critical platform for fostering international defence cooperation. The five-day event brought together defence leaders, government officials, and industry pioneers to discuss emerging trends, forge strategic alliances, and introduce military innovations. India’s significant presence reaffirmed its role as a global defence partner, contributing to the evolving security landscape.