US intensifies pressure on Ukraine to sign minerals deal

Feb 21, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to tone down its stance and resume negotiations over a minerals deal with the US. The proposed agreement, which reportedly seeks a 50 per cent share of Ukraine’s natural resources, was initially presented by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the Munich Security Conference.

However, Zelensky has so far rejected the proposal, stating that he cannot sell his country’s assets. Despite this, he expressed gratitude for U.S. support and said Ukraine remains open to discussions, provided the deal includes security guarantees for his nation.

