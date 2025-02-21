Australia warns airlines to beware of Chinese navy live-fire exercise in Tasman Sea

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong today warned international airlines operating between Australia and New Zealand to be cautious of Chinese warships conducting a live-fire exercise in the Tasman Sea. Mr Wong confirmed that three Chinese warships are carrying out drills off Australia’s east coast. Media reports indicated that several international flights had been diverted as a result.

Mr Wong added that Australian military ships and aircraft have been monitoring the Chinese warships for days as they move through international waters off the country’s east coast.