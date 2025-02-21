Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bus explosions in Israel: Blasts tear through 3 buses, no injuries

Feb 21, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Israel, a series of explosions on buses were reported yesterday. The blasts tore through at least three buses in a parking lot in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. No injuries were reported, however, transportation across the country was temporarily halted. The incidents occurred just hours after the Palestinian terrorist group, Hamas released the bodies of four Israeli hostages from Gaza.

Israeli police stated that they found three burned-out explosive devices and two undetonated bombs, all identical and equipped with timers. They described the bombs as homemade, with timer-rigged detonators similar to those previously used by Palestinian terrorist groups. In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that he would convene a meeting with security chiefs to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas leader denied any involvement, stating there was no evidence linking the group to the bus bombings.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump’s loyalist Kash Patel elected as FBI Director

Feb 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Australia warns airlines to beware of Chinese navy live-fire exercise in Tasman Sea

Feb 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US intensifies pressure on Ukraine to sign minerals deal

Feb 21, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump’s loyalist Kash Patel elected as FBI Director

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bus explosions in Israel: Blasts tear through 3 buses, no injuries

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Australia warns airlines to beware of Chinese navy live-fire exercise in Tasman Sea

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US intensifies pressure on Ukraine to sign minerals deal

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!