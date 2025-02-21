Bus explosions in Israel: Blasts tear through 3 buses, no injuries

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Israel, a series of explosions on buses were reported yesterday. The blasts tore through at least three buses in a parking lot in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. No injuries were reported, however, transportation across the country was temporarily halted. The incidents occurred just hours after the Palestinian terrorist group, Hamas released the bodies of four Israeli hostages from Gaza.

Israeli police stated that they found three burned-out explosive devices and two undetonated bombs, all identical and equipped with timers. They described the bombs as homemade, with timer-rigged detonators similar to those previously used by Palestinian terrorist groups. In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that he would convene a meeting with security chiefs to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas leader denied any involvement, stating there was no evidence linking the group to the bus bombings.