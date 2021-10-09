Parts of Hyderabad witness heavy rains

AMN

Heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm and lightening battered several parts of Hyderabad this evening. The normal life has been severely affected due to heavy rain that started early evening bringing the city to a standstill. Vehicular traffic has been disrupted and electricity supply has been snapped to some areas.

Dozens of colonies which already witnessing inundation due to last night’s downpour, have been flooded with storm water. Dozens of vehicles have been struck on roads especially in Secunderabad, Himayatnagar, Khairatabad and Kukatpally areas, while main roads appeared like streams.

Himayatnagar recorded 9.5 cm rainfall within a span of two hours’ time while Secudnerabad recorded 6.9 cm rainfall. Meanwhile local authorities have evacuated over 150 families from low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, MET officials informed that several parts in the state also received intense rainfall while Mulugu and Yadadri Bhunvanagiri districts severely got affected due to thunderstorm.