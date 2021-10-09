Manipur reports 147 new COVID-19 positive cases

AMN

147 persons including two personnel of the Central Armed Police Force were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases during the last twenty four hours in Manipur. These cases were detected among the 2229 samples tested for the virus with a positive rate of 6.6 percent.

On the other hand, there has been no report of death due to the pandemic in the last twenty four hours. The cumulative death toll remains at 1882.

Meanwhile 114 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the hours. The total number of recovered cases is 118255 and the total positive case is 121853. The recovery rate is 97.05 percent. The active case stands at 1716.

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 1764927 including 534577 second doses.